Judge accepts Giannulli plea deal in college bribery scheme

FILE – In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. The famous couple pleaded guilty to charges in May 2020, and are scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) – A federal judge has accepted a plea deal that calls for fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli to serve five months in prison for cheating the college admissions process.

Giannulli and his wife, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin, pleaded guilty in May to paying paying half a million dollars to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin is expected to be sentenced later Friday. Her plea deal with prosecutors calls for her to serve two months behind bars.

Giannulli and Loughlin were among dozens arrested last year in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

