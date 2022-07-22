(KRON) — A judge has kept a restraining order preventing the clearing of an Oakland homeless encampment in place — for now. The judge ordered the City of Oakland, Alameda County and CalTrans to come up with a plan on how they would remove residents from the sprawling Wood Street encampment before clearing the camp. At a hearing on Friday, all parties agreed that the encampment is a public safety concern and that residents of the camp will have to move at some point.

An attorney representing CalTrans said there have been an average of two fires a week breaking out at the encampment since March of 2020. The most recent fire shut down freeway lanes in West Oakland for several hours and required crews inspecting the underside of the MacArthur Maze to ensure its structural soundness was not threatened.

CalTrans officials pointed to this incident as the one that finally forced their hand in terms of taking steps to clear the camp. The agency said it would partner with the city and county to help shelter the residents. However, it did not provide details as to how that would be done.

Keeping the restraining order in place will allow residents to remain at the camp while officials figure out where to relocated residents to and ensure they are provided with proper services. Residents at the Wood Street encampment call the site their home and say they have not been approached with any possible alternate living arrangements.

Caltrans had planned to close the camp this week, but a federal judge stepped in and issued the restraining order to keep the camp open for the time being. Initially, the closure was set to begin Wednesday. Judge William R. Orrick issued the restraining order due to the abrupt nature with which authorities had planned to close the encampment down.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for August 26. The city, county and CalTrans have until then to come up with a plan on how they will relocate and house residents.