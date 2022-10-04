A statue of Themis, an ancient Greek Goddess of Justice, is seen. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A disgraced FBI special agent was found guilty on Tuesday for accepting cash, escorts, private jet flights, and a Ducati motorcycle from a corrupt lawyer with ties to an Armenian organized crime ring, prosecutors said.

Babak Broumand, 56, of Lafayette, provided sensitive law enforcement information to an attorney identified in court papers as “E.S.,” according to prosecutors.

Broumand was an FBI special agent from January 1999 until shortly after search warrants were served on his home and businesses in 2018. He was responsible for national security investigations and was assigned to the FBI Field Office in San Francisco.

After the jury’s guilty verdict was read on Tuesday, United States District Judge R. Gary Klausner ordered Broumand to be immediately taken into federal custody.

Broumand was convicted on one count of conspiracy, two counts of bribery of a public official, and one count of monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

He is now facing a maximum sentences of 15 years in prison for each bribery count, 10 years in prison for each unlawful monetary transactions count, and five years in prison for the conspiracy count.

According to evidence presented at his 11-day trial, from January 2015 to December 2018, Broumand accepted cash, checks, private jet flights, a Ducati motorcycle, hotel stays, escorts, meals, and other luxury items.

Broumand conducted law enforcement database inquiries and used those inquiries to help E.S. and his associates avoid prosecution and law enforcement monitoring. Specifically, Broumand informed E.S. whether a particular person or entity was under criminal investigation by stating that E.S. should “stay away” from that person or that they were “OK.”

To conceal the nature of their corrupt relationship, Broumand made it falsely appear that E.S. was working as an FBI source, according to prosecutors.

E.S. asked Broumand to query the FBI database for Levon Termendzhyan, an Armenian organized crime figure for whom E.S. had worked. The database search “rang all the bells” and revealed an FBI investigation in Los Angeles, according to court documents, which noted that Broumand accessed the FBI case file on Termendzhyan repeatedly in January 2015.

Termendzhyan, a.k.a. Lev Aslan Dermen, was found guilty in March 2020 on criminal charges related to a $1 billion renewable fuel tax credit fraud scheme.

“Broumand conspired with the very types of criminals he was trusted to investigate. Today’s guilty verdict sends a clear message that no one is above the law, and any Department of Justice employee who participates in these types of schemes will be brought to justice,” said Zachary Shroyer, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.

“The conviction of Mr. Broumand, a veteran FBI agent who chose greed over integrity and turned his back on the oath he swore to uphold, is proof that the FBI will root out corruption of any kind, to include veteran agents within its ranks,” said Don Alway of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “This prosecution was the result of hard work by multiple partner agencies to work through the painful truth of having to investigate one of its own.”