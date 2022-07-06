(BCN) — A jury found the owner of a Monterey tattoo studio guilty Tuesday of assaulting two customers as he tattooed them.

After a two-day trial, Salinas jury found Justin Dewayne Foss, 43, guilty of two counts of assault in connection with incidents in January 2021 and January 2020 at Gold Coast Tattoo Studio in Monterey.

On both occasions, prosecutors said Foss was abusing alcohol as he tattooed female customers, that his behavior escalated to sexual remarks and inappropriate behavior before he made physical sexual advances. Judge Robert A. Burlison sentenced Foss to 100 days in jail, one year of probation and orders to not contact the victims.

