Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Jury tells Katy Perry, others to pay $2.78M for copying Christian rap song

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has found that Katy Perry, her collaborators and her record label must pay $2.78 million because the pop star’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” copied a Christian rap song.

The jury awarded the money Thursday to Marcus Gray and his two co-writers on the 2009 song “Joyful Noise.”

Perry herself was hit for just over $550,000, with Capitol Records responsible for the vast majority of the money.

It was an underdog victory for Gray, a relatively obscure artist once known as Flame. His 5-year-old lawsuit survived constant court challenges and a trial against top-flight attorneys for Perry and the five other music-industry heavyweights who wrote the song.

Jurors had already decided that “Dark Horse” copied “Joyful Noise” and then were tasked with finding how much the defendants owed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News