‘Just bring him home’: A Visalia mother’s wish to see her 2-year-old son again

Sarah Weir worries her son may already be out of the state

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A Visalia mother is pleading to her soon-to-be-ex-husband: bring their son home. On behalf of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Saturday after two-year-old John Weir and his father disappeared.

Sarah Weir got a message out of the blue from Steven Weir around 8 a.m., but that was normal.

“(He’s been) sending me different messages, being very upset about our divorce and different things,” she said.

What wasn’t normal Saturday morning — getting a called by Steven’s sister and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office letting her know Steven and their son, John Weir, were nowhere to be found.

AMBER Alert – Fresno, Calaveras, Tulare, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Merced, and Stanislaus Counties@MercedSheriff IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/yw15DRxyIz — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 21, 2019

Sarah is concerned for Steven’s mental state and she believes he’s armed.

“I feel like he does have depression and different health issues that are playing a role in this as well,” she said.

However, her biggest concern, John’s health. The two-year-old has ataxia telangiectasia, which is a muscular neurodegenerative disorder. He needs regular blood transfusions and medications because of it.

“It also has a component of a lowered immune system, so, for him to be out in the general public is a big health concern for him,” Sarah said.

Sarah Weir said Steven Weir shaved last month, so he may look different than the photo law enforcement shared.

Thanks to the Amber Alert, word on the search for Steven and John spread fast — even across state lines. Sarah said her fmaily members in Arizona saw it and friends close to the East Coast saw it.

On social media, Sarah shared a picture of Steven without a beard, since he shaved last month. His vehicle is described as a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with CA plate no. 5SKT544.

Steven is believed to have headed for mountainous areas, or could even be out of California at this point, according to Sarah.

Sarah just wants to see John again. Her words to Steven if he’s paying attention to the media coverage, “Just bring him home. Bring him home safely in one piece.”