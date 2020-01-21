‘Just turn yourself in’: Family of woman killed in Oakland hit-and-run pleads for justice; no arrests made

OAKLAND (KRON) — The sister of the woman killed Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland spoke out Monday night as family and community members gathered for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the 40-year-old woman who lost her life.

The crash occurred at 3:22 p.m. on the 1800 block of 98th Avenue, near Elmhurst United Middle School in Oakland.

The victim was identified over the weekend as 40-year-old Miesha Singleton of San Leandro.

In attendance of the vigil alongside the woman’s family was Oakland City Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney, who said Singleton was the mother of seven children and was at the middle school Friday afternoon to pick up her child.

“I know Meisha Singleton, she’s a wonderful mother of seven, an active leader in our community who had been standing with us against violence,” McElhaney said.

Singleton’s younger sister, who identified herself as Danielle, pleaded for the suspected hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in.

“Please whoever did it, please just turn yourself in. Her family misses her so bad. We miss her. We miss you sister. We love you. We need justice — we need it,” she said. “We don’t want it, we need it. Please somebody do something”

Oakland police said Monday that officers found the car connected to the deadly hit-and-run crash, but that the suspected driver is still at large.

The car was described as a newer model white Nissan Maxima.

Oakland police, along with the FBI, are now processing the car as evidence and going through DNA inside the car.

“We’re going to ask the driver to do the right thing and turn yourself in,” said Oakland Police spokesperson Johnna Watson. “We have a grieving family who’s lost a loved one.”

Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Those with information on the hit-and-run are asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 777-8570.

It’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.