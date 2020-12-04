Justice Department: Suspected pardon scheme involves Trump associates

Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2L) arrives with lawyer Abbe Lowell (L) for a meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill July 25, 2017 in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Justice Department investigated the roles of President Trump top fund-raiser Elliot Broidy and Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for his son-in-law Jared Kushner in an alleged scheme to offer bribes in exchange for clemency for a tax crimes convict, the New York Times reported Thursday evening.

According to the NY Times:

A federal judge unsealed heavily redacted court documents on Tuesday that disclosed the existence of the investigation into possible unregistered lobbying and bribery.

Broidy pleaded guilty in October to a charge related to a different scheme to lobby the Trump administration.

Sanford Diller, a billionaire San Francisco real estate developer, enlisted their help in securing clemency for a Berkeley psychologist, Hugh L. Baras, who was sentenced to 30-months in prison on a conviction of tax evasion and improperly claiming Social Security benefits, according to the filing and the people familiar with the case.

Under the suspected scheme, Mr. Diller would make “a substantial political contribution” to an unspecified recipient in exchange for the pardon. He died in February 2018, and there is no evidence that the effort continued after his death.