PALO ALTO (BCN) — Police in Palo Alto on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of several crimes, including burglary, after she reportedly walked into a home at night and woke up the resident. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of narcotics, being under the influence of narcotics and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

She was ultimately released at a hospital into the custody of a parent, police said. On Saturday at 9:27 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Ferne Avenue on a report from a resident a person had entered her home.

The resident, a woman in her 60s, locked herself in a room, and the suspect fled the home. Responding officers located the suspect about half a block away, and she was detained without incident.

Police said the juvenile, who was under the influence of narcotics, walked through an open rear sliding door of the home and woke up the resident. The victim told police the juvenile was laughing at the victim as she yelled at the juvenile to get out of the house.

Police said the suspect never said anything to the victim and did not steal anything from the home. The victim was not injured during the incident.

During the investigation, police determined the suspect was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol and was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. After she was taken into custody, she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect initially provided false information to police about her identity, but officers were ultimately able to identify her as a 15-year-old who had run away from her home in Sacramento County a few days earlier.

