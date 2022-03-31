SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors have announced a series of activations to mark the team’s regular season finale next Thursday, April 7, including a performance by K-pop star BamBam. At the halftime performance BamBam is set to unveil his new single, “Wheels Up,” which features Oakland-based recording artist MAYZIN.

On Wednesday, April 6, the day before Golden State welcomes the Los Angeles Lakers to Chase Center, BamBam and the Warriors will drop an exclusive, co-branded merchandis line at the Thrive City Warriors shop at 10:00 a.m., and host a meet and greet in Thrive City for 50 fans. The fans will be randomly selected from among those who purchase the new merchandise at the event.

Other activation planned for the Warriors’ regular season finale include:

All fans in attendance will receive a Warriors 75th Anniversary Pennant, courtesy of Chase

Chase cardholders can take 50% off their purchase at all eateries and at Warriors shop locations during the game when using a Chase credit or debit card

Thrive City will feature live music performances by Universal Soul, face painting, balloon makers and other family-friendly events

BamBam began his career as a rapper with Got7, one of the world’s most notable K-pop groups before making his solo debut in 2021. He was named “Best Artist of Asia Celebrity” at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards.

The Warriors will tip-off their regular season finale against the Lakers at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.