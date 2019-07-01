Kamala Harris attends San Francisco Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Senator and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris came home for the Pride Parade.

“It’s great to be home,” Harris said.

Rolling down Market Street in a red convertible and a rainbow sequined jacket, Harris showed her deep support for the LGBTQ community.

“Celebrating equality and diversity and the fact that we still have a fight ahead. We’re all committed to fighting equal rights and civil rights and no one should be made to fight alone,” Harris said.

The 2020 presidential hopeful certainly wasn’t alone Sunday, as a sea of supporters marched behind her.

“Pride is about equality, unity, happiness, expressing your authentic self. Your most beautiful joy. Pride is freedom and liberation,” said one person attending the parade.

Harris overwhelmed many as she shook their hands and listened to their reason for being there.

Once at City Hall, Harris reminded the large crowd of her long time support for marriage equality.

“After we defeated Proposition 8, I was so proud to come right back here to San Francisco City Hall and perform the first marriage of Kris Perry and Sandy Stier. We did all that together and so now what is our job then? Our job is to celebrate our success and rededicate ourselves to the fight, because we still have a fight before us,” Harris said.

