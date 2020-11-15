Kamala Harris inspires Bay Area artists in unlikely places

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Amid a year of the unimaginable, a Bay Area mother-daughter duo is doing what they can to spread a little positivity — on their garage door.

Audrey and Mindy Ellison paint the garage door of their Walnut Creek home every week to spread joy. The two change the artwork every Wednesday.

Their latest artwork recently caught the attention of many as it reflected on the history that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris recently made.

The artwork speaks for itself, but the duo included a quote from Harris.

“And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message. Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they have not seen it before.”

Harris became the first female, Black and Asian American U.S. Vice President last week after Joe Biden reached the necessary 270 electoral votes to become the president-elect.

Audrey and Mindy say they wanted to shed light on the history that was made.

“Current and upcoming generations will grow up seeing a government that reflects what America actually looks like,” they wrote on their Instagram page.

Their other artwork includes messages like: “kindness rocks”, “thank you essential workers”, “We love teachers” and “vote”.

