FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris showed appreciation to farm workers and food bank staff this Thanksgiving.

She thanked them for their hard work and putting food on the table for families across the United States.

Thankful for our farm workers and food bank staff whose hard work has put food on the tables for millions of families across our country. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 26, 2020

