Kamala Harris to propose doubling mental health treatment beds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants to double the number of mental health treatment beds available across the country and increase access to virtual mental health counseling.

The senator from California plans to roll out a mental health policy proposal on Monday in South Carolina alongside radio host Charlamagne Tha God, who has spoken about his own mental health struggles.

Much of Harris’ plan includes elements she’s teased on the campaign trail. Harris says the country hasn’t put enough energy into prioritizing health care from the “neck up.”

The plan released by Harris’ campaign does not include a total price tag.

Latest News Headlines: