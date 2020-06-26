Kanye West, Gap agree to multi-year deal, bringing Yeezy brand to stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap, both companies announced in a statement Friday.

West signed a 10-year deal with Gap to design an “affordable adult and kids clothing” line, according to the statement.

Yeezy, which was valued at $2.9 billion in April, will receive royalties and potential equity based on sales targets.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap Brand, in the statement.

The collaboration comes as Gap brand sales continue to decline.

West tweeted about the partnership, showing the logo for the new line.

