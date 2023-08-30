SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Katie Porter made a campaign stop in San Francisco’s Mission District on Tuesday. Rep. Porter (D-Irvine) held a meet and greet with the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club and visited several Latino-owned businesses.

Porter made three stops during a visit to Mission Street Tuesday that lasted slightly more than an hour, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The Senate candidate spoke to business owners about some of the problems facing the city, including graffiti and homeless encampments in the area, the Chronicle reported.

Porter, who along with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Bay Area Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) is one of the three leading Democrats running to fill Dianne Feinstein’s seat. Feinstein (D-San Francisco), has announced she will not seek reelection at the end of her current term.