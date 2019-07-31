Kevin Durant leaves parting gift for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kevin Durant didn’t just leave the Bay Area empty handed. KD made sure to leave a piece of art that San Francisco will forever cherish.

The MVP teamed up with his charity foundation KDCF, to renovate a sports court at Hayes Valley Playground in San Francisco.

Durant funded a $99,500 grant to make this magic happen.

The KDCF donated the court through its Build it and They Will Ball initiative. The foundation has supported over 13 basketball courts in the world to help underprivileged youth.

Airbnb Co-founder Joe Gebbie, also supported this project.

Joe added, “I’m proud to join the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation to support the San Francisco Recreation and Parks and the Hayes Valley Playground renovation project. This one of a kind design created by San Francisco street artist Apexer, will help ensure that kids across the community have a special place to belong and call their own for years to come.”

Bay Area’s local artist Apexer, teamed up with with the foundation to create a masterpiece.

The basketball court included bright colors and abstract patterns.

“This project was perfect for me to work with the partners to give back to the city I was born in and love. This is a great example of people authentically caring about what they do and it shows,” Apexer said.

The playground is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.