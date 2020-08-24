Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at the end of the month

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 06: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Kellyanne Conway, who has served as Counselor to the President of the United States since 2017, announced she will be leaving the White House at the end of August.

Conway cited focusing on her children as the reasoning behind her decision.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Conway wrote in a statement released Sunday night. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

Conway also made it clear that this was completely her decision.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

She thanked President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Mike and Karen Pence, her colleagues in the White House and the administration.

“In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she wrote.

