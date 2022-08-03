MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a stabbing, according to a Facebook post from MCSO.

Brian Jordan, 37, of Corte Madera, is suspected of a stabbing that occurred on July 19, according to police. Jordan is a white male and is described as being 6’3”, 230 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Just before midnight on July 19 deputies were called to a reported stabbing on the 200 block of McAllister Avenue in Kentfield, police said in the social media post. When deputies arrived on scene they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

An investigation found that the victim attempted to leave a house in the area and witnessed a person removing items from his vehicle. The suspect ran and the victim followed him. The victim then reportedly called a friend to ask for help in searching for the suspect; he did not call 911 at first.

The victim and his friend then found the suspect nearby. The group began fighting and the victim was stabbed multiple times. The victim’s friend called 911 after the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the MCSO Investigations Division at (415) 473-7265 or the 24 hour Dispatch at (415)479-2311. If you see Jordan in public, please call 911 and do not approach him, police advise.