Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Kern County inmates being released due to coronavirus concerns

News

by: Jason Kotowski

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirty-eight inmates have been released from Kern jail facilities because of concerns about COVID-19, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Only inmates with non-violent charges are being released.

“We are evaluating each inmate for early release based on their age, medical condition and ultimately their pending charges,” officials said.

The early release of these inmates follows recommendations from the Department of Public Health, Jail Health Services and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in jails.

Latest News Headlilnes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News