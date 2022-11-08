BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy has been elected to California’s new 20th Congressional District, defeating challenger Marisa Wood, according to the Associated Press.

McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was leading the vote count as of 10:41 p.m. Tuesday.

First elected to Congress in 2006, McCarthy has held the seat for California’s 23rd Congressional district. He was born in Bakersfield and graduated from Cal State Bakersfield.

Wood is a teacher at Fairfax Junior High School. According to her campaign website, Wood was born in Danville, California, and has been in Kern County for 35 years.

Congressional District 20 includes portions of Fresno, Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties, including the whole Cities of Clovis, Lemoore, Maricopa, Ridgecrest, Taft, and Tehachapi, and portions of the Cities of Bakersfield, Fresno, Hanford, Tulare, and Visalia.