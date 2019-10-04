Kidnapped, slain Santa Cruz tech exec’s body was found on 1 of his properties

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Tushar Atre was not your typical Santa Cruz surfer.

He owned a successful website design company, Atre, that had business deals with wealthy Silicon Valley clients. Perhaps more envious than Atre’s success in the business world was his house perched over the ocean at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz. The scenic surf spot has one of the most famous wave breaks in the world.

Atre’s panoramic views were illustrated in posts on his Instagram page. “What a view!!!!!!!!!” one Instagram follower commented on Atre’s video that showed surfers catching big waves crashing below.

On Twitter, he described himself as, “Founder of AtreNet, a boutique web design agency specializing in corporate websites for top Silicon Valley clients. Surfer. Mushroom forager. Always on the go.”

Atre, 50, was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point beach house at 3 a.m. on Oct. 1. At least one person who was with Atre that morning witnessed him being forced by a group of home invaders into a BMW. Hours later, the millionaire’s body was found on a second property he owns, up in the Santa Cruz Mountains along the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road.

The motive behind the kidnapping-homicide was robbery, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Ashley Keehn.

“We are not disclosing if, or what, was taken,” Keehn told KRON4.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made, she said.

“We would like to let the community know we believe this is an isolated incident,” Keehn said.

An autopsy that determined Atre’s cause of death has already been completed, however, Keehn said the Sheriff’s Office was declining to release it until Monday.

“We have to wait and alert the family. It’s a very sensitive case,” she told KRON4 Friday.

This breaking news story will be updated.