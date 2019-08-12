Kids make lemonade stand to raise money for Dayton victims

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — In Dayton, Ohio, communities are coming together to support the victims and families of those impacted by the shooting.

Aliah Williamson explained how a group of friends decided to make a difference.

In the days following a tragic mass shooting in Dayton, proof of the strong community ties that hold this city together began to show.

Many have been donating money, time and services to help those affected by the tragedy, regardless of their age.

“We’re raising money for the people that died,” one of the kids said. “And we were really sad so Brennan tried to make a lemonade stand.”

Angela Bailey said she tried to explain the devastating situation in Dayton to her young son Brennan.

“Just coming to grips with that could have been my mom — that’s someone in our community,” Bailey said.

Brennan found out that kids at his school needed help.

“Then we found out that Lois, that her children went to the same school as them at River’s Edge Montessori and then the next day we found out that Monica had a River’s Edge child as well and that needs us,” she said.

He came up with the idea of a lemonade stand, asking people to just give what they could to support their cause.

“So I asked for the Southpark community to use the gazebo and everything kind of just took off from there,” Bailey said.

The word quickly spread on social media.

Brennan and his family, dressed proudly in their ‘I heart my neighbor’ shirts spread love and lemonade to more than 500 visitors.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Bailey said.