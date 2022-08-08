PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A search is underway for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who was last seen Saturday at a party in Truckee.

As search parties are conducted to find the missing teen, here is what we know so far about Rodni’s disappearance.

Rodni’s last whereabouts

According to authorities, Rodni’s last known whereabouts were near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. She had attended a party where more than 100 minors and young adults were in attendance.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40 on Sunday that they’re treating her disappearance as a possible abduction, since her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, is also missing. Authorities said Rodni’s phone has been out of service since the party.

The sheriff’s office described Rodni’s appearance as a casucian female who has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’7” and 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants. Authorities say she has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

On Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are continuing their search including the Prosser Lake area and are coordinating with the California Highway Patrol, Truckee Police, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to find Rodni.

Authorities from Placer County said its air operations crew will be flying over the Interstate 80 corridor between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line. The sheriff’s office said numerous resources have already been utilized.

Reward is offered as community comes together for search

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to finding Rodni, according to a website created to help find the missing teen.

The reward money is coming from family, friends, local businesses and a GoFundMe account where people can donate to increase the size of the reward.

The website, findkiely.com, was created by the family and includes information about Rodni’s disappearance.

Tons of people gathered at the Truckee Recreation Center on Monday morning for search parties.

Have you seen #KielyRodni



Friends and family are gathering at the Truckee Rec Center to keep searching for the missing 16 year old teen. pic.twitter.com/QYthITH3lb — Monica De Anda✨ (@monicadeanda95) August 8, 2022

In an interview with FOX40, Sami Smith, one of Rodni’s close friends, said she last heard from the missing teen was on a phone call around 12:36 a.m. on Saturday. Since she last spoke with Rodni, no one has had contact or any sighting of her, Smith said.

“We’re trying to look at all areas around here, even going down to San Francisco if anybody is willing to go down there,” Smith said. “She could be anywhere in the country at this point. We’re just trying to cover everywhere.”

Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, shared an emotional plea to the community Sunday night, asking for help to find her daughter.

“We just want her home and we’re so scared,” Rodni-Nieman said in a video posted by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “We miss her so much and we love her so much. Kiely, we love you and if you see this, please just come home.”

Who to contact if you have any information

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office established a tip line dedicated to the search for Rodni: 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.

According to the findkiely.com website, info can be emailed at findkiely@gmail.com.