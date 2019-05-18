News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally reveal new baby's name

LOS ANGELES (KRON) - Meet Psalm West!

One week after Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child into the world via surrogate, the couple finally revealed their baby boy's name.

"Psalm West," the reality star tweeted Friday.

Psalm joins sisters North, 5, and Chicago 1, and brother Saint, 3.

There had been a lot of buzz about what the new baby's name would be leading up to the announcement. 

