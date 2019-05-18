Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally reveal new baby's name Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) [ + - ] Video

LOS ANGELES (KRON) - Meet Psalm West!

One week after Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child into the world via surrogate, the couple finally revealed their baby boy's name.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

"Psalm West," the reality star tweeted Friday.

Psalm joins sisters North, 5, and Chicago 1, and brother Saint, 3.

There had been a lot of buzz about what the new baby's name would be leading up to the announcement.

