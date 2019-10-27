Kincade Fire burns 25,955 acres, forces 90K people to evacuate

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County has destroyed a total of 31 homes as of Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire officials.

At the press conference, officials reported that 25,955 acres had burned and 10-percent contained.

As of now, a total of 77 structures have been destroyed, 31 of which were homes. Officials say an additional 14 structures were damaged.

By Saturday night, a total of 90,000 people were evacuated from their homes.

The mandatory evacuations had expanded to the Sonoma Coast on Saturday evening, which impacted residents in Dry Creek Valley, Mark West and Larkfield area, Fulton, Forestville, Guerneville, Occidental, Jenner, and Bodega Bay.

The fire began on Wednesday night around 9:27 p.m. northeast of Geyserville.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for 8 p.m. in the North Bay, East Bay, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, and Santa Cruz Mountains.

🚩Red Flag Warning for the N/E Bay (8 PM Sat-11 AM Mon), SF Peninsula Coast and Santa Cruz Mountains (3 AM Sun-11 AM Mon). Confidence is high for dangerously strong offshore winds and critically low RH. #CAwx #CAFire #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/nw2v6BtKt3 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 26, 2019

Those areas can expect strong burst of winds to increase overnight beginning around 10 p.m.

Cal Fire says a total of 2,830 personnel are fighting the fire.