Kincade Fire causes road closures in Sonoma County

SONOMA (KRON) – A fast-moving wildfire in Sonoma County has prompted road closures throughout the area.

  • Hwy 128 & Geyserville Ave
  • Pine Flat Rd & Red Winery Rd
  • Gersers Rd & Red Winery Rd
  • Hwy 128 & Moody Ln
  • Hwy 128 & Geysers Rd
  • Geysers Rd & River Rd
  • Hwy 128 & Alexander Valley Road
  • Hwy 128 & Pine Flat Rd
  • Hwy 128& Railroad Ave
  • Lytton Station Rd & Lytton Springs Rd
  • Healdsburg Ave & Alexander Valley Rd

Evacuation Shelters:

Santa Rosa Veteran’s Hall, Petaluma Veteran’s Hall, Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma Fairgrounds, Petaluma Community Center and Santa Rosa Fairgrounds is accepting large animals.

Cal Fire says residents need to be out of their homes by Saturday at 4 p.m.

Authorities advise the public to use Highway 101 south to evacuate.

