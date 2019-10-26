Kincade Fire causes road closures in Sonoma County

CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’S LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

SONOMA (KRON) – A fast-moving wildfire in Sonoma County has prompted road closures throughout the area.

Hwy 128 & Geyserville Ave

Pine Flat Rd & Red Winery Rd

Gersers Rd & Red Winery Rd

Hwy 128 & Moody Ln

Hwy 128 & Geysers Rd

Geysers Rd & River Rd

Hwy 128 & Alexander Valley Road

Hwy 128 & Pine Flat Rd

Hwy 128& Railroad Ave

Lytton Station Rd & Lytton Springs Rd

Healdsburg Ave & Alexander Valley Rd

Evacuation Shelters:

Santa Rosa Veteran’s Hall, Petaluma Veteran’s Hall, Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma Fairgrounds, Petaluma Community Center and Santa Rosa Fairgrounds is accepting large animals.

Cal Fire says residents need to be out of their homes by Saturday at 4 p.m.

Authorities advise the public to use Highway 101 south to evacuate.

