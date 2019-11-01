Kincade Fire evacuees return to Santa Rosa to find homes still standing

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Tens of thousands of people have been allowed to move back home and are trying to get back into a routine after being evacuated during the Kincade Fire.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly talked to some people in the Larkfield Wikiup area near Santa Rosa who were glad to find their homes still standing.

“There is nothing like sleeping in your own bed,” said Frank Woodward, who’s now back home.

Woodward his roommates and pets are back in their home off Wikiup Drive after being evacuated from for several days.

There was concern that the Larkfield Wikiup area was in the path of the fire as the winds shifted Tuesday night.

He says they were more prepared to leave than when they evacuated in 2017 because of the tubbs fire.

“It was much easier this time knowing what to take than two years ago and getting more prepared to leave early,” he said. “So we have everything packed up and ready to go when we are evacuated and the first responders were great. Everyone [has] been as helpful as they can be and I’m very appreciative for that.”

Pam Mason is now back home to her rental.

She and her husband are still out of their house which burned down two years ago, but says the house they are two weeks from moving back didn’t burn this time.

She says evacuating for a second time in two years brought back some bad memories.

“There are moments of having PTSD and this did bring it back and we packed everything we had and two cars — that’s all we have,” Mason said.

Nicole Hewsom helped move her 9-year-old back thursday.

Their power came back on Thursday morning but not the gas.

She’s had to fill her garbage can with everything that was in her fridge.

“Very much a pain but we’re so happy we still have a house,” Hewsom said. “We’re just happy to have a house still. Everything else is worth, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Her daughter Kaylyn’s happy to be home in time for Halloween.

Having a home to come back to after trick or treating with her family safe is the biggest treat of all.

