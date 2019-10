Cal Fire has released new information Saturday morning on the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County.

The fire has burned 25,455 acres, 49 structures have been damaged or destroyed. 21 of those are homes that have burned.

More than 23,000 structures are threatened.

Containment is up to 10 percent from 5 percent on Friday night.

There are no reports of any injuries or fatalities.

Cal Fire is not expecting to have full containment until late next week.

CLICK HERE FOR AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF KINCADE FIRE