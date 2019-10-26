Kincade Fire: New evacuation orders for Healdsburg and Windsor

Evacuation orders are now issued for 50,000 residents for the entire towns of Healdsburg and Windsor.

Cal Fire says residents needs to be out of their homes by Saturday 4 p.m.

The fire is expected to move towards Healdsburg Saturday night. Cal Fire says the Kincade Fire has burned more than 25,000 acres, destroyed 49 structures but is now threatening thousands of homes.

The fire is only 10 percent contained.

Evacuation Orders / Ordenes De Evacuación – https://t.co/Ki6FEaqgTs pic.twitter.com/omL0X6MdTs — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 26, 2019

Additional Evacuation Orders have been paced for Zone 2 & Zone 3 of the fire. Zone 2 Hwy 128 North Knights Valley Area to the Napa County Line.

Zone 3 Hwy 101 Corridor from Geyserville South through the town of Windsor. This includes the entire city of Healdsburg and the town of Windsor and all areas East to Chalk Hill Road area.

Additional Evacuation Warnings have been placed for Zone 4 & Zone 5 of the fire. Zone 4 The Dry Creek Valley West to Forestville.

Zone 5 Larkfield and Mark West Drainage

Cal Fire is asking residents to use the evacuation route of Highway 101 Southbound.

Evacuation Centers:

Santa Rosa Veteran’s Hall, Petaluma Veteran’s Hall, Petaluma Fairgrounds and Santa Rosa Fairgrounds is accepting large animals .

CLICK HERE FOR AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF THE KINCADE FIRE