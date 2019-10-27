Kincade Fire: New evacuation orders in Sonoma County as fire grows

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Additional areas in Sonoma County are under mandatory evacuations Sunday morning because of the Kincade Fire.

>> For full evacuation map, click here

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, the following areas within the city limits are under a mandatory evacuation, as of Sunday morning:

West of Highway 101

North of Highway 12

North of Steele Lane

Lewis Road

Chanate Road to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga

Drivers have been ordered to head south.

The following communities are also under mandatory evacuations, per the Sonoma Sheriff:

Porter Creek

Petrified Forrest

Calistoga and St. Helena Roads

If you are evacuating in Sonoma County, residents are advised to go to the Marin County Fairgrounds at 10 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael.

Evacuation Center Open:



Marin County Fairgrounds

Address: 10 Ave of the Flags, San Rafael#kincadefire #sonomastrong #sonomaready — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 27, 2019

All 10 zones in the county area under mandatory evacuations.

The zones include East of Cobb Mountain all the way to the coast at Bodega Bay.

According to Sonoma County, the mandatory Evacuation Zones include:

Zone 1: Geyserville

Zone 2: Knights Valley

Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor

Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley

Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup

Zone 6: NE Santa Rosa including Fountaingrove, Oakmont, Rincon Valley

Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental

Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford

Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane

Zone 10: West of Hwy. 101 between Guerneville Rd. and Ludwig Ave.



If you are evacuating please go to the Sonoma County Fairgounds in Santa Rosa, CA.



Si esta evacuando por favor dirijase a los terrenos de la feria del Condado de Sonoma en Santa Rosa#KincadeFire — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 27, 2019

The Kincade Fire is 30,000 acres in size and is 11 percent contained, as of 7 a.m., per CAL FIRE.

A total of 79 structures have been destroyed and 14 have been damaged.

More than 31,000 structures are threatened, per CAL FIRE.

The fire began on Wednesday night around 9:27 p.m. northeast of Geyserville.

CLICK HERE FOR KRON4 TRAFFIC MAPS

CLICK HERE FOR THE KINCADE FIRE EVACUATION MAP