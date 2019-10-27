Kincade Fire: New evacuation orders in Sonoma County as fire grows

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Additional areas in Sonoma County are under mandatory evacuations Sunday morning because of the Kincade Fire.
According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, the following areas within the city limits are under a mandatory evacuation, as of Sunday morning:
- West of Highway 101
- North of Highway 12
- North of Steele Lane
- Lewis Road
- Chanate Road to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga
Drivers have been ordered to head south.
The following communities are also under mandatory evacuations, per the Sonoma Sheriff:
- Porter Creek
- Petrified Forrest
- Calistoga and St. Helena Roads
If you are evacuating in Sonoma County, residents are advised to go to the Marin County Fairgrounds at 10 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael.
All 10 zones in the county area under mandatory evacuations.
The zones include East of Cobb Mountain all the way to the coast at Bodega Bay.
According to Sonoma County, the mandatory Evacuation Zones include:
- Zone 1: Geyserville
- Zone 2: Knights Valley
- Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor
- Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley
- Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup
- Zone 6: NE Santa Rosa including Fountaingrove, Oakmont, Rincon Valley
- Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental
- Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford
- Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane
- Zone 10: West of Hwy. 101 between Guerneville Rd. and Ludwig Ave.
The Kincade Fire is 30,000 acres in size and is 11 percent contained, as of 7 a.m., per CAL FIRE.
A total of 79 structures have been destroyed and 14 have been damaged.
More than 31,000 structures are threatened, per CAL FIRE.
The fire began on Wednesday night around 9:27 p.m. northeast of Geyserville.
