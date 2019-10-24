Kincaid fire burns along Sonoma and Lake County lines

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – A fast moving 300-acre fire has taken place near Geyserville Wednesday evening.
According to authorities winds are estimated at 60 miles per hour.
Evacuations have been ordered for Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.
An evacuation warning is in place for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville.
Authorities suggest be prepared and ready to evacuate.
Significant resources from across the region are responding.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
