Kincaid fire burns along Sonoma and Lake County lines

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – A fast moving 300-acre fire has taken place near Geyserville Wednesday evening.

According to authorities winds are estimated at 60 miles per hour.

Another view of the new fire in northern Sonoma County along the Lake County line on 1-minute #GOESWest infrared imagery (channel 7). Time lapse goes from 9:15 pm to 9:49 pm PDT. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/9F3O6kDRWT — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2019

Evacuations have been ordered for Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.

Evacuations issued east of Geyserville in response to a fire. Stay alert and aware – more information will be posted as available. — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 24, 2019

An evacuation warning is in place for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville.

Authorities suggest be prepared and ready to evacuate.

Significant resources from across the region are responding.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

