KING CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A 21-year-old Salinas man was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for the murders of a King City couple last year. Raul Lucas, whom prosecutors said is a member of the Sureno criminal street gang, cursed prosecutors as his sentence was handed down, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Lucas was convicted in the murders of Carlos Lopez, 20, and his girlfriend, Selina Godoy, 18, who was 10 weeks pregnant. Prosecutors said Lucas and three other gang members drove from Salinas to King City on Dec. 26, 2021, and shot and killed the couple as they tried to exit a vehicle on Sussex Way.

King City street cameras captured the license plate of a vehicle believed to be involved in the murders, prosecutors said. A search warrant was served at the residence associated with that vehicle and police located a firearm used in the murders that contained Lucas’ DNA.

Despite the sentence, prosecutors said Lucas will be entitled to youthful offender parole in 25 years because he was under 26 years old at the time of the murders. It is up to the state Board of Parole Hearings whether he serves his entire life sentence.

