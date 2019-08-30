King City man sentenced to life in prison

SALINAS (KRON) – Christopher Montoya, age 33 of King City, was sentence to life in prison for murdering Daniel Martinez in a drug deal gone wrong.

Montoya went to a Salinas house to purchase marijuana, already brandishing a .38 revolver, when he got into an argument with the victim. Martinez hit Montoya one time before Montoya shot the victim in the head. He was later declared dead at the scene.

Residents of the home were uncooperative with police, with Montoya escaping, until nine days later when a BMW matching the description of the vehicle in the September 3 murder got into a police chase on Highway 101; speeds reaching 103 miles per hour. The occupants of the vehicle thew out a revolver that ended up being the one used in the murder after an FBI investigation.

Montoya later entered a no contest plea to murder and enhancement for personal use of a firearm.