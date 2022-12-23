SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The highest king tides expected to wash over the Bay Area on Friday have peaked, but flooding is still possible, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. The tides peaked “within the last hour,” the NWS said in a tweet sent out shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

While the tides are on their way down around the SF Bay, the weather service warned residents to “keep an eye out for localized flooding along low-lying shorelines.”

A map of where to view king tides around the Bay Area can be seen here.

King tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Minor flooding is predicted in Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, downtown San Francisco, and the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

Earlier in the week, the NWS announced it would be monitoring king tides from Thursday through Saturday that would likely bring coastal flooding to some areas. Tides were expected to peak on Friday.

“King tides will cause minor coastal flooding for low lying areas through Sunday,” the San Francisco Fire Department warned in a related tweet.

Bay City News contributed to this report.