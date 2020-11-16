SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The astronomical high tides known as “King Tides” hit the Bay Area on Sunday.

San Francisco saw tides as high as 6.9 feet on Sunday and can expect another round on Monday.

We didn’t see dramatic waves like in the past, but we can expect those in December and January when storms are more likely to push water higher.

Sunday marks the first of the season’s King Tides – these annual tides help scientists identify sea level rise vulnerabilities.

From San Francisco’s Embarcadero to Sausalito.

King Tides made a splash along the coast and left puddles of seawater behind.

King Tides occur when the earth, moon and sun are near alignment and when the moon is in its closest position to the earth.

Typically on a full or new moon – Sunday marks a new moon.

“King Tides give us a review of what high tides are going to look like in the future because of the sea level rise, because of global climate change the seas are slowly getting higher and higher,” Ron Hipschman, an educator at the Exploratorium Museum of Science in San Francisco, said.

Earlier this year, Pier 3 on the Embarcadero reached its peak.

In Mill Valley, there was flooding on Shoreline Highway near 101.

While we saw dry and calm weather on Sunday, high tides in Half Moon Bay flooded local beaches.

The high tide paid a visit to its usual spot on gate five road in Sausalito.

“Well we’re used to it. We were prepared and we have a printout of the tide reports so we are always looking out for it and prepared,” Lisa Tuve, Assistant Manager at Heath Ceramics Factory said.

When it floods at the Heath Ceramics Factory – staff call it “Lake Edith” named after their founder renowned Ceramicist Edith Heath.

Tuve is the assistant manager, she says this is nothing.

“There’s been times where we actually have the flood gate up and redirect all the customers to our back door so you can’t even enter this way so it does happen especially when it’s raining,” Tuve said.

The national oceanic and atmospheric administration predicted tides as high as seven feet.

San Francisco’s peak reached 6.9 feet above mean sea level just before 10:45 in the morning.

The next King Tides event will occur in December when tides are expected to be more than 7 feet high.

On Monday, you can still catch king tides. The peak will be around 11:19 a.m.

If you want to participate, the California King Tides Project is asking for pictures of the high tides and flooding using the hashtag “king tides”. This will help the group document how the tides are affecting our local communities as sea level continues to rise.