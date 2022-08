SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A kite surfer was rescued in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter.

SFFD first Tweeted about a kite surfer in distress at 6:40 p.m. near the Fort Point National Historic Site near the southern side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The person was rescued and evaluated by medical personnel and “will be OK,” according to the fire department.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.