Klay Thompson returns to practice for 1st time since ACL tear

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — He’s back!

Klay Thompson returned to the hardwood Friday for the first time since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors reported.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

470 days later, he returned to the court for his first full practice since the injury.

“It was great to have him out on the floor, in the locker room,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, per ESPN. “Just his presence alone gave us a jolt of energy and excitement. Practice went well. This is the first practice coming off an ACL injury and a year and a half absence so I didn’t expect him to be in top shape, in top form, and he was not, but he moved well and it’s a good first step.”

