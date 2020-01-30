Know your foe: Chiefs, 49ers fans quizzed ahead of Super Bowl clash

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — The old saying goes, ‘keep your friends close and your enemies closer,’ but is that really the case when it comes to the Super Bowl?
The Chiefs and 49ers have been studying each other for weeks in preparation for the Super Bowl. But what about each team’s fanbase? How well do they know their opponent?
Fans in Miami for the Big Game were put to the ultimate test. Spoiler alert: it didn’t go too well.
