Kobe Bryant silences media rumors regarding feud with Shaquille O’Neal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former teammates Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were caught in a media battle as rumors circulated between the two’s friendship following an interview Bryant did at the PHP Convention in Las Vegas this week.

Bryant was asked what kind player would O’Neal be if he had Bryant’s work ethic. “He’d be the greatest of all time,” Bryant said. “This guy was a force like I have never seen, I mean it was crazy.”

Bryant continued on to say, ” I wish he has in the gym, I would of have had f—-ing 12 rings.”

Kobe says Shaq could’ve been the greatest player of all time if he had stayed in shape and they could’ve won 12 rings



Kobe says Shaq could've been the greatest player of all time if he had stayed in shape and they could've won 12 rings

It didn’t take long for the interview to be uploaded on to Twitter and quickly become a trend.

Days later, O’Neal was asked about the feud with Bryant on Yahoo Finance.

O’Neal said, “My work ethic speaks for itself. Good thing about me is I did it my way. My way has been very, very, effective on and off the court. Ya know, people have to stay relevant some how.”

NBA Hall of Famer @SHAQ on Kobe Bryant's comments about not working hard enough: "My work ethic speaks for itself… People have to stay relevant somehow."

Bryant quickly responded on Twitter letting it be known there is no ‘beef’ amongst the former teammates.

It's all good bro, when I saw the interview, I thought you were talking about Dwite, is that how u spell his name lol — SHAQ

O’Neal responded to Bryant making jokes, that he thought he was referring to Dwight Howard.