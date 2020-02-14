Kobe’s sports academy renamed to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of Gigi Bryant

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KRON) — Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy has been renamed in honor of Gigi Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant announced Thursday that the new name will be the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

Those on board were on their way to a basketball game at the academy.

Gigi was only 13 years old when she died, but many already knew her future was bright on the court. She was often referred to as “Mambacita” as she was going to be the one to continue her father’s legacy.

But now Vanessa and her sports foundation want to continue both of their legacies — together. The two were basically inseparable, they lived together and died together.

As Vanessa put it, there is no No. 24 without No. 2, which was Gigi’s basketball number.

“Our mission remains the same — and stronger than ever — to provide opportunities to young people through sports,” Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

