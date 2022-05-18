PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, it was already decided who would be representing the Democratic Party in the race for the next Oregon governor.

Now with 189,080 votes, former House Speaker Tina Kotek is the winner of Oregon’s Democratic primary election. Her closest competitor was Tobias Read, who, as of 4:30 a.m., had received 108,810 votes. About 84% of the vote has been counted and reported.

Kotek received multiple endorsements from Oregon lawmakers, nationally elected leaders, unions and organizations.

Kotek’s campaign celebrated her win in a statement released on Tuesday night, calling it a “decisive victory.”

“I am deeply honored that Democratic voters across Oregon trust me to be their nominee. There is so much at stake: from protecting abortion access to defending our environment to standing up for working Oregonians who are still recovering from the pandemic. With so much on the line, Oregonians deserve someone who will fight for their interests,” Kotek said in the statement.

“As we head into the November election, please know this: there is only one candidate running for governor who will stand up and fight to protect all Oregonians and move our state forward,” she continued. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. We have people to house, a planet to save, and a better future to build. I’m running for governor because I believe in Oregon and I’m ready to fight to make sure our state lives up to its potential.”