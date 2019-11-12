KRON4 Archive: San Jose’s drive in adult movie theater

To celebrate KRON4's 70th Anniversary, we're taking you back in time

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Did you know San Jose used to have a drive in adult movie theater?

This report by Dick Courier from May 30, 1978 explains the controversy surrounding the movie theater.

The report includes an interview with local resident Sherry Hensley and scenes from a San Jose council meeting about the theater.

