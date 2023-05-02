Hulu logo on a smartphone. Hulu is an on-demand media streaming company. (Photo by Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 News will be available on Hulu TV starting on July 31. The expanded service for streaming customers comes as a result of a new comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement between Hulu and KRON4’s parent company Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

KRON4 is one of 122 Nextar local television stories covered in the deal, which also includes the launch of the company’s MyNetworkTV affiliates and independent stations.

Nexstar’s cable news network, NewsNation, will continue to be carried on Hulu as part of the deal.

KRON4 will also launch on YouTube TV, starting on June 30.