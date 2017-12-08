KRON4 Heroes: Antioch police officer finds girl’s $4,000 stolen tricycle

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Thursday’s KRON4 Heroes segment takes us to Antioch where an intrepid police officer was absolutely determined to find a girl’s stolen tricycle.
That trike is worth about $4,000.
And this KRON4 Heroes segment is extra special because in addition to profiling a first responder, we’ve realized there’s a second hero here.
And the girl, Charlotte Luther, who has overcome so much–who now has her bike back–and who now has a far less traumatizing perception of police.
Grant Lodes explains.
Watch the above video to see Grant's full report.
