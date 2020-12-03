KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers arrive in Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 49ers posted a video showing their arrival to their new home in Arizona, where they will play for the next three weeks.

Steelers beat the Ravens. After, the staff expresses a disappointing showing despite the win.

The NFL announced that the playoffs won’t be regulated to a bubble.

Dozens of NBA players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of training camps.

Steph Curry talks about the upcoming season.

Lebron stays with the Lakers.

Santa masks start popping up for sale online.

