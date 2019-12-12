Live Now
KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers in position to secure playoff berth with win against Falcons

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers can secure a playoff spot with a win against this weeks match up of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Oakland Raiders and its fans are preparing for a hard goodbye as the team plans to move to Las Vegas.

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack pays off $80,000 for 300 Christmas gifts on layaway.

In another act of charity, Olivia Newton-John was surprised when the anonymous auction winner of her famous Greece leather jacket re gifted it to her. The actress is currently fighting bone cancer.

