KRON4 Morning Buzz: A dream comes true for baseball fan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos misses debut to kidney stones.

A baseball fan signed a contract with the Oakland A’s after a viral video showed him throwing over 90 miles per hour at a speed challenge.

Will Smith posted a video where he superimposed his own face on his wife’s.

Claudia Shiffer and Stephanie Seymou made headlines with their new Vogue cover photos.

Friends star, David Schwimmer, spoofs surveillance video after an English doppelganger was shown stealing from a convenience store.

