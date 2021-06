SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Suns defeat the Clippers at the last minute in a nail-biter.

Warriors get low draft picks as Klay Thompson was seen taking practice shoots, another sign of his recovery.

MLB pitchers are already fed up with new rules that let the umpires check for illegal sticky substances that help command.

Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib jersey sales skyrocket.

Cows get loose in Los Angeles.