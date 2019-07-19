KRON4 Morning Buzz: A new face appeared on Mt. Rushmore

The Giants walk off in the 16th inning and continue their exciting play. Madison Bumgarner pitched a stellar nine innings, only giving up one run.

Klay Thompson surprises social media with a picture of his rehab progress with his dog Rocco by his side. Thompson tore his ACL in the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors and, as a result, is expected to be out for a significant portion of the season.

Tiger Woods can’t get out the weeds at the British Open and performs sub par compared to his historic Masters win just a few months ago.

A new face appeared on Mt. Rushmore when a 30-year-old Nebraskan women tried to climb to the top of the iconic monument. The women was arrested and fined $1000.